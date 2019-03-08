TONIGHT: Gomez singer Ben Ottlewell looks ready for solo Dundee show

It’s been more than 20 years since indie band Gomez upset the odds to scoop the 1998 Mercury Music Prize for their debut album Bring It On.

The Southport quintet beat the likes of The Verve and Massive Attack to the prestigious prize, thanks to their blues-tinged LP featuring the distinctive, throaty baritone of lead singer Ben Ottewell.

“I still get asked about it quite a lot but I don’t really remember it all that much,” said Ben, as he prepares to perform in Dundee today.

“We’d all had a little bit to drink.

“Obviously we didn’t expect to win against all that competition.”

Much has changed in that time. Ben, 42, is now a father of three young children living in Brighton, who was speaking to the Tele while shopping at his local Tesco.

“My daughter and I wrote a song about the rainforest, which we performed at her school this morning,” he said.

“We’ve just bought a puppy as well, so it’s all pretty full on. Nowadays I go on tour to get some sleep, when it used to be the other way around.”

Ben will be getting a break from the demands of parenting, when he heads to Dundee for an intimate solo gig at Beat Generator Live!

As well as being able to turn out old Gomez favourites such as Whippin’ Piccadilly and Get Myself Arrested, these days Ben also boasts three albums’ worth of solo material – Shapes & Shadows, Rattlebag and A Man Apart.

Ben said he was looking forward to getting back on the road on his own.

“Last year Gomez did a 20th anniversary tour of Bring It On, and I didn’t really have to sing a word,” he said.

“So this is going to be very different. But it’s sometimes nice to play these smaller shows.”

Tickets cost £10 and are available online via skiddle.com.