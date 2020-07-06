Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews the TomTom’s high-end satnav

In the same way mobiles are unrecognisable from the days when all they did was make calls, so the humble satnav does so much more than just directing you from A to B. A prime example of that is this week’s beauty.

£369.00

TomTom are extremely proud of their latest high-end satnav, and you can tell that by the way it’s packaged. It comes in an extremely impressive black leather-clad box which, when opened, has everything laid out in foam recesses like an assassin’s briefcase. Very, very nice.

Inside is the satnav itself as well as the window mount, charging cable, screen protector, and a zip-up carry case.

Because the Premium X is so versatile, there’s a fair amount of setting up to do – synching with your phone, connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi, registering it and installing MyDrive (TomTom’s app). But crucially it all went smoothly without any hiccups at all, and within 20 minutes, we were good to go.

So what’s it capable of? Well, because it links with your mobile, you can make hands-free phone calls, synch agendas, have texts read out, send notifications, check the weather, and there’s even a Find My Car option.

Map upgrades are done via Wi-Fi and also included is a lifetime of traffic and speed camera info.

Of course, we must not forget to mention that it is streets ahead (if you’ll pardon the pun) of other satnavs when it comes to actual navigation.

The screen is a generous six inches, and the display is sharp and extremely smooth when driving.

And, unlike others we have tested, the touchscreen works well, and is very sensitive. None of this incessant stabbing when you’re trying to focus on driving.

Finally, we love the magnetic mount. It makes removing the device from the car and replacing it hassle-free.

Of course, satnavs are pretty much standard in all newer vehicles, but if you have an older model, then this upgrade could bring your car up to speed (Another pun. We’re really sorry).