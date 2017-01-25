St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright admits it might take another moment of magic to end Celtic’s unbeaten domestic record.

Saints won at Celtic Park in March 2015 after Danny Swanson hit a swerving first-time effort into the top corner from 25 yards.

The Perth side travel to Parkhead tomorrow and Wright senses another piece of brilliance might be needed by the first Scottish club to beat Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic team.

“It probably does because the level of their performances have been so consistent and high, I don’t think anyone can wait and just expect them to just turn up and have a really bad day,” he said.

“And even if they have a bad day, you have still got to play well, because they have so many good players throughout their squad. I mean if you look at the players on the bench that can come on, Leigh Griffiths is injured and Tom Rogic as well, they still have an incredibly big squad of quality players.

“So I don’t think you can wait for them to slip up, you have to make sure you do the basics well and you probably need that little bit of quality to get you a positive result.”

Wright added: “While you know the opposition will have the upper hand in terms of possession, we know we are good at things that can nullify teams and make it difficult for them to create opportunities.

“We have done it often enough and because we have done it often enough there is that belief in each other that we can go and do the job.”