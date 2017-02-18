Boss Tommy Wright has easily ignored Ibrox speculation this week to focus on St Johnstone.

The Northern Irishman is one of the front runners for the vacant managerial post at Rangers following the departure of Mark Warburton last Friday night.

Wright has been subject to some ribbing from his background staff — “the lads have been keeping it going but that is just banter with them” — but has had no problem retaining his focus.

He said: “It is not difficult. Not difficult at all because I am contracted and employed to do a job at St Johnstone.

“I can do nothing about speculation.

“My focus until I am told otherwise is to maximise everything I can out of the players I have here and, if I didn’t do that, I would be letting myself down, letting the club down and letting the players down.

“My job is quite simple, to make sure I look after my players. I am solely focused on getting three points for St Johnstone at Ross County.”

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said that the Ibrox club could appoint a director of football in a changed management structure.

The exact remit in terms of input into recruitment is not yet clear and it has once again sparked a debate about the desirability and importance of the role.

Wright believes in a director of football in principle but believes relationships between key people at clubs, regardless of titles, is crucial.

“Every club has to do what they feel best,” he said.

“I work with my chairman (Steven Brown) in terms of I identify the players and he does the contracts.

“I don’t have anything to do with negotiating contracts. If that is the way the chairman wants it, I am comfortable with it but I have an input into it.”