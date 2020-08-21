Tombstoning teen rescued at Arbroath Cliffs

A daredevil teenager was rescued by local lifeboat crews after “tombstoning” at Arbroath cliffs.

The unnamed teen was rescued in a full scale emergency operation around tea time yesterday after he was left clinging to the rocks as the tide came in.

Both Arbroath lifeboats, along with coastguard teams, and ambulance were involved in the dramatic rescue just after 5.30pm.

The teenager is not thought to have been injured in the incident.

A spokesman for Arbroath volunteer lifeboat crew said: “Both of Arbroath RNLI’s lifeboats launched around 5.40pm, following reports of a teenager stuck at the base of Arbroath cliffs.

“A group of teens had been tombstoning near the Horseshoe cave when one found himself stuck, clinging to rocks, with an incoming tide.

“Thankfully the emergency services were contacted and a swift rescue was executed with mobile Coastguard units from HM Coastguard – Angus & Dundee in attendance.”

The spokesman said that the crew’s Inshore Lifeboat ‘Robert Fergusson’ removed the teen from the cliffs and transferred him to the All Weather Lifeboat ‘Inchcape’ and took him back to Arbroath harbour.

Arbroath volunteers then handed the teen to the care of the mobile coastguard teams until paramedics from NHS Tayside arrived so the casualty could be checked over.

Lifeboat Operations Manager, Alex Smith, said: “Thankfully our volunteer crews were able to attend the incident quickly and bring the casualty safely back to shore.

“It’s really important that people think about the possible dangers. We want people to be in a position to make better, more informed choices to keep themselves and others safe.”

RNLI Arbroath said they wanted people to remember water changes depth with the tide, so the water may be shallower than it looks.

Submerged items may not be visible and can cause serious injury or paralysis if you hit them.

The water can also be a lot colder than it looks so the shock of cold water may make it difficult to swim.