Tombstoning teen ‘left clinging to rocks’ rescued in Arbroath

A daredevil teenager was rescued by local lifeboat crews after “tombstoning” at Arbroath cliffs.

The unnamed teen was rescued in a full scale emergency operation on Saturday after he was left clinging to the rocks as the tide came in.

Both Arbroath lifeboats, along with coastguard teams, police and ambulance were involved in the dramatic rescue just before 9pm.

A spokesman for Arbroath RNLI said: “Both our lifeboats launched again during lockdown around 8.55pm on Saturday following reports from members of the public of a young teen stuck at the base of Arbroath cliffs.

“A small group of teens had been tombstoning near the Horseshoe cave when one found himself stuck, clinging to rocks, with an incoming tide.

“Thankfully with the quick thinking of his friends and some passersby, the emergency services were contacted and a swift rescue was executed with mobile Coastguard units from HM Coastguard – Angus & Mearns and Tayside Police Division in attendance.”

The spokesman added: “The charities Inshore Lifeboat ‘Robert Fergusson’ removed the teen from the cliffs and transferred him to the All Weather Lifeboat ‘Inchcape’ for transit back to Arbroath harbour.

“Arbroath volunteers then handed the teen to the care of paramedics from NHS Tayside to be checked over.”

Lifeboat Operations Manager, Alex Smith, said: “Thankfully our volunteer crews were able to attend the incident quickly and bring the casualty safely back to shore.

“However we must urge members of the public to continue following government advice during the current pandemic to ensure the safety of themselves and our crews.

“It’s really important that people think about the possible dangers. We want people to be in a position to make better, more informed choices to keep themselves and others safe.”

The RNLI spokesman added: “Please remember, water changes depth with the tide, so the water may be shallower than it looks. Submerged items may not be visible and can cause serious injury or paralysis if you hit them.

“The water can also be a lot colder than it looks so the shock of cold water may make it difficult to swim.”