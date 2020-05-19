Tom Moore – the 100-year-old NHS fundraiser – to be Knighted for his £33m effort

Colonel Tom Moore – who has already been promoted from captain – is to be recognised further with a knighthood, it was revealed last night.

The Second World War veteran, 100, received a special nomination from the prime minister, having raised £33 million for NHS charities by walking more than 100 laps of his garden on his wheeled frame before his 100th birthday last month.

His honour, which has been approved by the Queen, will formally be announced this week.

Sir Tom said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed. Never for one moment could I have imagined to be awarded with such a great honour.

“I’d like to thank Her Majesty the Queen, the Prime Minister and the great British public. I will remain at your service. This started as something small and I’ve been overwhelmed by the gratitude and love from the British public and beyond.

“We must take this opportunity to recognise our frontline heroes of the National Health Service who put their lives at risk everyday to keep us safe.”