TOM DUTHIE: No need for bad blood over Dundee shares saga

I’ll be honest, I’ve tried not to spend too much time thinking about the wrangle between Dundee’s owners and the main supporters group, the DFCSS, over shares the fans own.

Writing about shares is not a side of this job I enjoy. As both journalist and fan I much prefer to focus on what’s happening on the pitch. How I long for the days when such matters were issues on a distant horizon that barely ever got a mention.

At times, this who-wants-to-buy-what, what-kind-of-share-they-want and why-the-fans-don’t-want-to-do-it saga is almost as confusing as Brexit – and I definitely don’t want to go there!

Cutting through the jargon about ‘A’ Ordinary Shares, Ordinary shares and vetoes, what these recent events tell me is the relationship between Dundee’s American owners and DFCSS is as close to broken as it can be without us all hearing a loud snap.

I find that sad. Whatever criticism I have of both, for me, there’s no question they are forces for the good of Dundee.

Twice in emergencies DFCSS, in their various guises, have been at the forefront of saving the club and they continue to be of help.

And over what is now a lengthy period, owner Tim Keyes has shown he has Dundee’s best interests at heart. I don’t agree with everything he’s done but no one should forget in the best part of six years at Dens he’s brought stability and ploughed in millions.

Accordingly, I understand his desire to take complete control of the Dark Blues.

Personally, I would have liked to have seen the society shares that hold the power of veto sold to him.

That might be naivety on my part but I believe he’s earned the right to be trusted by all fans.

Equally, though, I understand why some, while indeed having faith in Keyes, want to hang on to shares.

It’s been said to me a few times that in Keyes they trust, but at some future point he won’t be owner and then that power held could become vital.

It should also be pointed out, it was Keyes who agreed to the creation of these shares when he arrived.

Accordingly, whatever he or I think, the society are within their rights to hold on to them.

For me then, this should be a simple case of agreeing to disagree and with no degree of animosity involved.

Right now that doesn’t seem to be the case.

I find that very sad.