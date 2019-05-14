TOM DUTHIE: John Nelms’ job is on the line as Dundee look for new manager

The appointment of what will be Dundee’s fourth manager in little over two years could be a make-or- break decision for Dens managing director John Nelms.

Nelms was involved, but not the central figure, when Paul Hartley took charge of the Dark Blues.

But he was the main man when it came to handing the manager’s job to both Neil McCann and Jim McIntyre.

Their combined failure to keep the team in the Premiership on the back of one of the club’s worst-ever seasons puts pressure on Nelms.

For all the other work he does at Dens, such as masterminding plans for a new stadium, for fans the managing director’s most important job is appointing the right man when it comes to picking the team.

So far he has been unable to do that.

It’s already led to a drop in his popularity with the rank-and-file support.

And if the manager he appoints this time does not have the team challenging at the top of the Championship next season, the pressure will only increase.

It means the affable American really has to get it right this time or it could be his job that is on the line.