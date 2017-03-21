TOM DUTHIE: Here is why I hope Arabs turn out in numbers for Sean Dillon tonight

Sean Dillon is set to play some part in his testimonial against Hearts at Tannadice tonight despite picking up an ankle injury at St Mirren last week.

Jon Daly, Andy Webster and Craig Conway from the 2010 Scottish Cup-winning team will be present, while other past team-mates including Noel Hunt, Scott Severin and Christian Kalvenes will make appearances.

Hearts Legend John Robertson will manage the visitors for the first half, before making an appearance on the pitch, and Craig Levein, who signed Dillon for United, will be in the away dugout for the second period.

By that time, Peter Houston will be in charge of United and he’s bringing the Scottish Cup he steered the Tangerines to seven years ago with him.

The current first-team squad will report for duty and, while some will be rested with Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final against St Mirren in mind, one player definitely on the park will be Willo Flood.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.45pm and, while tickets have been selling well, there will be cash gates in operation.

Prices are £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

The Tele’s Tom Duthie explains why he hopes Arabs turn out in numbers for Sean Dillon at Tannadice tonight.

Dundee United fans will tonight have the chance to pay tribute to club stalwart Sean Dillon.

And, hopefully, they will turn out in numbers for his testimonial game against Hearts.

In saying that, I have to reveal I have a vested interest because, despite my Dark Blue leanings, I’m on Sean‘s testimonial committee.

When I was invited to join, I didn’t see my preference for the city’s “other half” as a problem.

For me, it was a honour to be asked to help — in a small way — make Sean’s testimonial year as special as possible.

Because, hand on heart, I can say I’ve never dealt with a nicer bloke than this affable Dubliner.

Nothing is too much trouble for him and, when it comes to interviews, he is one of the special breed who is willing to speak in bad times as well as good.

Even before he was made club captain by Jackie McNamara, Sean was a player who never shirked his responsibilities, on the park or off it.

By being that way, he’s made a rod for his own back.

Because he doesn’t shy away from the bad news, he’s often been the player we, in the media, have asked to speak to after poor results and during the tough times.

That’s not just because we know he will always turn up when asked for, it’s due to the knowledge in any situation he’ll tell it how it is.

Nice a guy as he is, he will never attempt to sugar coat bad results or performances.

If something has gone wrong, he will say so.

Luckily, over the past 10 years I’ve been able to speak to him in many more good times than bad.

And in those good times he has always been gracious.

Most of all, though, Arabs should turn up at Tannadice tonight because Sean Dillon has been a very good player for their team.

Even this season, when he may not have played as often as he would have liked, current boss Ray McKinnon has highlighted he remains an important member of the squad.

He values Sean’s opinions, has him helping out coaching kids and believes he sets the perfect example to his team-mates each and every day in training.

And, when he does pick him, he knows he’ll do a job for the team.