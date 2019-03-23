TOM DUTHIE: Dundee United’s win over league leaders was vital but frustrating

Dundee United’s victory over Ross County on Tuesday was vital in keeping their promotion hopes alive.

A bit like the win up in Dingwall last November, it wasn’t the prettiest display from Robbie Neilson’s team. It was, though, a well-deserved three points.

As well as being pleased by the win, I have to admit to a sense of frustration.

Because, not for the first time this term, United showed on their day they are the best team in the Championship.

And they proved again they can win both through nice football and, when needs must, ugly.

That’s the kind of team that should be leading the pack, not at the head of one chasing leaders in County who still have some breathing space.

Well done to the Staggies, incidentally, because, like St Mirren last year, they don’t always look the top team but their results show they are.

That’s because throughout the season, United have lacked consistency.

Hopefully, they can now find some and get back up.