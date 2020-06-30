Arbroath woman allegedly assaulted police and claimed she had Covid-19

A woman has been accused of trying to rip off a police officer’s PPE and saying she was infected with Covid-19.

Katie Reid, 30, is also alleged to have behaved abusively towards officers on April 16.

Court papers allege Reid assaulted PC Craig Gunn on Culloden Crescent, Arbroath, the street where she lives, by stating she was infected with Covid-19, seizing his arm, nipping his arm and trying to rip off his personal protective equipment.

Reid is also alleged to have shouted, sworn, threatened violence towards police officers and made offensive remarks.

She is also accused of punching the inside of a police vehicle, stating she had Covid-19 and that she hoped she had infected officers.

Appearing via video link from police headquarters on West Bell Street, Reid made no plea when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued the case for further examination and released Reid on bail.