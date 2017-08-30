Toilets at popular park set for upgrade in bid to keep top rating

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

New loos are in the pipeline to help Craigtoun Country Park retain its high tourism rating.

The popular park attracted 170,000 visitors last year, but the state of its toilets is regularly panned by social media reviewers.

An upgrade to the main toilet block is planned for the St Andrews attraction, which has been awarded four stars by VisitScotland since efforts by volunteers to revive it.

The block has no baby changing area and, it is claimed, failure to improve it could jeopardise the park’s VisitScotland accreditation.

Councillors will be asked to approve a £30,000 contribution from Fife Council’s area capital budget for the project.

A report by the local authority’s north-east Fife community manager Janice Laird said: “The toilet block at Craigtoun is in a poor state of repair and quite unfit for purpose.

“VisitScotland has stated the toilets must be improved if Craigtoun Park is to retain its four-star rating.”