“Togetherness” between the players, management and fans is going to be key for Dundee this season, according to the club’s new vice-captain Cammy Kerr.

And having days like yesterday where the Dark Blues’ first team took on 100 young fans on the Dens Park pitch all at the same time is exactly the type of event that can only help foster the feeling of a club all working toward the same goal.

And full-back Kerr, a Dundee fan all his days, says he’d have been delighted to have been given the chance the 100 kids, who won a golden ticket when buying the club’s new away kit, got to take on their heroes.

Set up by shirt sponsors McEwan Fraser Legal to promote the new strips, the youngsters even upset the odds by inflicting Dundee’s first defeat of pre-season.

Cammy said: “It was good to get the fans out, they queued up really early to get the golden ticket and it’s great for the players to interact with them — I don’t think there’s enough of that these days.

“It’s important we get that bond between the players and the fans, it’s a really good idea I think.

“In the game I don’t think we had much chance against 100 opponents, to be fair!

“It was a good laugh and it’s obviously good for the kids to come on the pitch and play against the team, it’s certainly something I would have liked to have done when I was younger.”

Positivity is coming out of the seams at Dens Park these days and that’s something Kerr has certainly noticed in the dressing-room this season.

“There’s a good vibe about the place, I think that’s one of the biggest things and I’m not just saying that.

“It seems like there’s a really great bunch of lads and we’re all getting on really well.

“That’s so important and, when you go through tough patches, it’s great everyone is pulling together and are on the same page.

“That’s one of the key things the gaffer is trying to instil in the boys that with togetherness, we win together and lose together.”

Dens Park is looking ready for the first home fixture of the season as the club finishes up its preparations for the new campaign by hosting English Championship side Bolton Wanderers.

And completing their pre-season schedule with the “toughest test” of the summer is something that can only help get them in the best possible shape for a tough Betfred Cup group that includes rivals Dundee United, League One Raith Rovers, League Two Cowdenbeath and Highland League Buckie Thistle.

“We’re hoping we get a decent support at Dens tomorrow, it’s not very often you get these type of games,” added Kerr.

“We’ve had big friendlies in the past here and I think Bolton are a massive club and probably should be in the Premiership, they’re that big.

“They’ll come with a really big squad and that’ll probably be the toughest test we face before going into the Raith game on Tuesday.

“The games in the Betfred Cup are going to be really competitive.

“We’re playing United, obviously, and Raith, too, so we’re not taking anything for granted at all — I think they’ll be a really good side.

“Cowdenbeath in midweek is going to be a tough place to go as well.

“However, we’ll be looking to win every game but we know it’s not going to be easy.”

Tomorrow’s friendly at home to Bolton kicks-off at 7pm with tickets costing £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.