Food Review: ‘Innis & Gunn’s tofu fish dish needs a little more flavour’

INNIS & GUNN TAPROOM South Tay Street, Dundee

£51.60 (including drinks)

About £25 a head for a starter, main and drinks is roughly what we expected for typical upmarket pub fare.

How many things can you really batter in beer on a single restaurant menu?

Edinburgh brewers Innis & Gunn have managed to factor their bread and butter product – beer, keep up – into no fewer than a dozen offerings in their Dundee restaurant.

You can have pickles cooked in India Pale Ale, a beery sauce with your burger, brew-pickled onions in salad and, of course, fish and chips.

There’s even olives served in hoppy brine – and a macaroni and cheese with beer folded into the sauce. You’d almost think they produced the stuff for a living.

Innis & Gunn opened their second Beer Kitchen, as it was then known, in Dundee back in 2016 – and since then they’ve opened up another one in Glasgow.

All three are doing so well that they’ve given them all a fresh lick of paint, a new name and a refreshed menu.

Alongside the usual gastropub offerings of gourmet burgers, fancy meat pies and 40-day aged steaks there’s a superfood salad, halloumi fries and hot dogs.

Grab a menu from the cushy leather booths inside and there’s an unsurprisingly enormous list of beers drawn fresh from Innis & Gunn’s nearest brewery in Perth, from hoppy IPAs to limited edition super-strength brews.

For those less inclined towards barley there’s a fully fleshed-out cocktail menu with classics such as espresso martinis, whiskey sours and pina coladas.

Never one to miss a trend, there’s a range of gin and tonic combinations to pick from too.

My partner and I dropped in having not visited since the refurbishment in August – and luckily for picky types like me there’s a range of new veggie and vegan friendly treats.

I opted for the Korean Fried Cauliflower (£6) to start, which came in a deliciously spicy batter with a savoury glaze, while my better half opted for halloumi fries (£6.50), served up with peanut satay and sriracha sauce.

We skipped the burgers and instead went for proper pub food – a plate of fish and chips. Or, in my case, battered tofu.

I’m no stranger to tofu, the pressed bean curd which is much more pleasant than any description can make it sound, nor am I a stranger to it being used as a substitute for fish.

It’s bland on its own but, as a result, is a canvas for flavour should you remember to give it some.

In the past, I’ve had “to-fish” wrapped in seaweed for an authentically nautical taste. But I was a little disappointed in the Innis & Gunn effort, which presented the tofu in a slab of mildly beery batter. It didn’t really taste of anything.

Also a little disappointing were the vegan dirty fries, served up with a sad-looking cheese sauce and a dribbling of sriracha.

For those still on the meat my partner reported that her more traditional fish and chips was perfectly satisfying in the way that a pub fish and chips always is, without fail.

As expected, the range of drinks is superb. I went with a limited-time Festive Lager (£3.65 for two-thirds of a pint) while the better half opted for her favourite pornstar martini (£7).

Overall, I came away a little underwhelmed. When there are other vegan-friendly eateries such as Rad Apples preparing dishes that can put the big guns (no pun intended) to shame I expected a bit more.

I’m not disappointed enough to have been put off – but I hope the next menu refresh is more inspired.

By Jon Brady