Kids’ tennis classes banned as parents throwing balloons to toddlers classed as ‘adult sport’

Tennis classes for toddlers have been forced to relocate after new city rules banned adults from throwing balloons.

Under new Covid-19 guidance issued by Leisure and Culture Dundee, parents could not participate in classes run by Racquet Buddies because that was classified as ‘adult sport’.

The classes, which normally take place at Menzieshill Community Centre, are attended by youngsters aged between two and five years.

During the classes, parents throw balloons for their child to hit, which creates a one-to-one bonding experience for parents and their kids.

Hayley Donnelly, who runs the Racquet Buddies classes, said she would rather postpone the groups than cut out parent participation.

She said: “At the moment they are saying that if a parent is even throwing the balloon that is them participating in sport so any parental involvement at all is being ruled out.

“They are classing that as adult sport which is crazy but they have to use the guidelines they have been given which has just made it really difficult.

“Primary-aged classes are still able to go ahead as normal within Leisure and Culture as there is no parental involvement, however, we have had to move venues for the little ones’ classes.”

Adult involvement was “constant but minimal,” Hayley explained.

“I would rather postpone the classes than it becoming something I am not particularly proud of and jump through hoops just to keep it going,” she said.

“We had a trial on Wednesday morning to see how it would be if it was just the kids and it just didn’t work – some of them are just too wee and they need their big person there.”

Although the decision has been made to move classes to venues such as Showcase the Street, which has an outdoor pitch, Hayley does not blame Leisure and Culture Dundee.

“The parents have been so supportive of all the changes though and just seem so thankful to be still getting to the classes and just getting out and about with their kids even if it does mean little changes such as them having to wear masks all the time during classes,” she said.

“I don’t think the clarity is there with the Scottish Government guidance. I mean 17-year-old boys can go indoors and play full-contact football, sweating, breathing but I can’t have an adult throw a balloon for their kid.

“It is hard and not easy for the government either to be clear on every single person’s job but it is pretty vague.”

Parents have also expressed their shock at the new regulations but said they are glad to see Racquet Buddies still going ahead.

They praised Hayley for her dedication to the classes despite the pandemic.

One parent said: “It’s such a confusing and challenging time for everyone but Hayley has managed to continue Racquet Buddies classes consistently and with a smile, while following every single ever-changing guideline and obstacle that’s been put in her way.

“The classes provide something for the children and adults look forward to every week, while challenging and developing their skills and teamwork.

“I love attending the RB with my son because we get to spend quality one-on-one time with each other during the class and I see his technique, discipline and knowledge of the sport improving with every session.

“We both look forward to attending the class so I am grateful to Hayley for her dedication in finding another venue which will make it possible to continue despite the new strange and unclear guidelines which have been put in place.

“It’s upsetting that what seems like a small matter of not being allowed to throw a balloon to our own child, could have meant that these classes could no longer go ahead.

“Hayley has always ensured that the balloons and every single piece of equipment are sanitised before and after its use and even makes it a fun part of the class so the children help out, without it eating into too much of the class time.

“I hope Hayley will be able to continue in providing such wonderful and engaging lessons to young children despite all the changes she’s had to make to survive in this pandemic and I also hope the other parents will join me in continuing to support her and her business throughout.”

A spokesman from Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “As Dundee is currently in protection Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s Strategic Framework, the guidance is very clear that no group exercise classes or sports that involve adults (contact or non-contact) are permitted indoors.

“We look forward to welcoming back instructors and participants when it becomes possible again.”