Toddler injured after ‘explosion’ of cement in Broughty Ferry as council launch investigation

A toddler has been injured following an “explosion” of cement in Broughty Ferry.

The incident took place minutes before noon at the flood defence works at St James Place, with cars and people in the surrounding area being covered in the substance.

The road has since been closed and an investigation has been launched by the council.

Jim Malone, from Mill O’ Mains, was walking along the waterfront in the Ferry with his family, including two-year-old grandson Arthur Holmes, when the “explosion” occurred.

Jim said: “There was an explosion and then we were all sprayed with cement.

“Arthur got cement in his eyes and we have had to take him to the doctor.

“We are hopeful he is not seriously injured but he is crying and in pain and there is cement in his eyes.

“The rest of us were sprayed with cement. My son-in-law, Kriss, was particularly badly covered.

“It was fairly significant and pretty upsetting. The clean-up operation seemed to begin almost straight away.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan was walking his dog in the area at the time.

Mr Duncan said: “I was in the area walking when the explosion occurred.

“I have already asked that an investigation be carried out into what happened.

“I understand that work was suspended immediately.

“The health and safety of everyone has to be the main priority here.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Work on site has stopped and the council is working closely with the contractor on a full investigation to find out the circumstances surrounding this incident.”