Toddler injured after cement ‘explosion’ in Broughty Ferry returns to thank locals who ran out to help

A tiny tot injured in an “explosion” of cement in Broughty Ferry has revisited the scene of the incident to thank locals who rushed out to help.

Two-year-old Arthur Holmes was walking with his parents, Lori and Kriss, close to the flood defence works in St James Place last Friday when the incident took place.

Cement was sprayed across the area after a pipe burst open, with Arthur ending up with cement in his eyes.

Lori, who is on holiday with her young family visiting mum and dad Jim and Pam Malone in Mill o’ Mains, said: “We had gone for a walk in Broughty Ferry and the next thing we knew there was this almighty explosion.

“I was up ahead and got a real fright. I was pretty distraught because I realised that Kriss and Arthur were right beside where the explosion happened and initially I couldn’t see them.

“At that point we had no idea what had caused the explosion.

© Supplied

“Arthur was really upset and crying and obviously in a lot of pain.

“We realised he had got cement in his eyes, Someone from the construction company came running across with saline and we immediately washed out Arthur’s eyes.

“We were then advised to take him to the doctors so we did that straight away.

“Thank goodness he was alright but it could have been so much worse.”

Lori said that while they were out on the street people living nearby ran out to help and she praised the community spirit shown by those living in the Ferry.

“Everyone was absolutely amazing. They could see we were really worried and upset and that Arthur was very distressed,” Lori added.

“They gave us cups of tea and coffee and one lady even gave Arthur a teddy bear which he hasn’t put down since.

“We wanted to go back to the area to thank everyone for what they did for us.

“They really made us feel very much better and we are s grateful to them for their help.”

An investigation has been launched into the incident and works have currently been suspended.