Toddler at centre of attempted murder charge in Dundee awarded five-figure sum for injuries

The toddler at the centre of an attempted murder charge two years ago has received compensation for his injuries.

The four-year-old, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, has been awarded a five-figure sum by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority.

Ryan Devaney was cleared in September 2017 of trying to murder a 10-month-old boy.

Prosecutors accused Devaney of repeatedly attacking the child on various occasions and at various addresses throughout 2015 in the Dundee area.

The jury heard medical evidence which said the child suffered fractured bones.

But jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh returned a verdict of not proven to the charge.

Now, however, the CICA has upheld a claim for compensation on behalf of the child from his mother, based on police and medical evidence.

The organisation stated: “We are making an award for a period of severe child abuse resulting in multiple severe injuries.”

In a letter to the mum it added: “We have reviewed the medical evidence provided and are aware fractures to both thigh and shin bone have been present.

“Additionally there were fractures to the rib cage and soft tissue injuries.”

The boy’s mum has welcomed the award.

She said: “This money will be paid to my son when he is 18. It will be held in an account for him earning interest in the meantime.

“He had a dreadful start in life thanks to the sustained attacks on him but this money will ensure that he will have financial backing at the start of his adult life.”

She said her son was now recovering from his injuries and was attending school and had turned into a “very bright little boy”.

A spokesman for the CICA said the organisation could not comment on individual cases, but said it could award compensation regardless of whether there had been a criminal conviction.