NHS Tayside Smoke Free Services are encouraging people to quit on this year’s No Smoking Day.

Staff are holding awareness events across Tayside to highlight today’s No Smoking Day in a bid to help people seeking support to give up smoking.

Teams will be on hand to provide expert advice about quitting and the assistance available across Tayside.

An information event is being held within the Wallacetown Health Centre in Dundee between 9.30am and 1pm and awareness events are being held in Aviva and Scottish and Southern Energy in Perth & Kinross.

A stand will be in the main concourse of Ninewells Hospital promoting the support available to patients during their time in hospital. Further advice on what help is on offer to visitors and staff will also be provided.

Alice Burns, hospital smoking cessation coordinator, is keen to encourage smokers to give up cigarettes during their stay in hospital.

She said: “Stopping smoking can help patients recover faster. We provide support to patients who smoke and they are offered free nicotine replacement products while in our care.

“The good news is that stopping smoking for just two days reduces the amount of carbon monoxide to that of a non-smoker. This improved circulation and increased oxygen supply aids treatments and improves recovery.”