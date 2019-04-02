TODAY: Scotrail cancels 23 train services – including five between Edinburgh and Dundee – due to staff shortages

Scotrail has cancelled 23 train services, including five between Edinburgh and Dundee, due to staff shortages.

A lack of train crew is causing disruption. Nine other services today are being affected. See below.

North East Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles has hit out at Scotrail.

Mr Rumbles said: “Tonight’s cancellations will come as a huge disappointment for passengers that will already be frustrated with ScotRail’s recent performance.

“Major groups of cancellations are becoming the norm and that is simply not good enough.

“I have been told that tonight’s cancellations are due to staff shortages.

“If that is the case, then Scotrail should have been aware of the potential for cancellations and worked to spread the load across the entire network, rather than heaping problems on commuters to Fife and Dundee.

“Scotrail and the Scottish Government have admitted that performance is not good enough and the chronic shortage in staff shows poor management and a lack of foresight.

“It is time the Scottish Government took serious action and withdraws from the current contract with Scotrail, at the earliest opportunity.”

