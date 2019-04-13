TODAY: Music and beers aplenty as Dundee gets into Record Store Day spirit

Local music shops have a host of special releases to mark Record Store Day today.

Record Store Day (RSD) 2019 sees shops throwing open their doors early and putting on tunes to draw in the crowds in a day of celebrating independent music retailers.

A number of local shops across Tayside are officially taking part, with others holding fringe events very much in the spirit of the day.

Hundreds of limited edition releases are being put out to mark RSD from big and small names alike.

Le Freak Records, on Perth Road, is offering 20% off all new vinyl and 10% off second-hand discs over £5.

The West End shop will have DJs spinning the decks all day from 11am until 9pm.

Jack LeFeuvre, co-owner of Le Freak Records, said his hot tip was double A-side 7” single Just A Star – a rarity by the 70s California band Smiles. He said: “Just A Star is amazing, absolutely amazing.

“We’ve got a lot of dance music on sale and the response when we did RSD last year was pretty good.

“The way I think of it is that, for us, Record Store Day is what Halloween is to fancy dress shops.

“People absolutely love it.

“It’s the time of year we do the most trade and can make enough to keep going the rest of the year.

“We’ll have beers aplenty and DJs on – it’ll be an all-day party.”

Among the items available at Assai in Broughty Ferry is a limited edition EP from rock band Idles and a vinyl repress of The Charlatans’ sixth album Us And Us Only – which hasn’t been repressed since 1999.

Matthew Marra, shop manager at Assai, said: “This will be our fourth year of doing it and people are lining up earlier and earlier each year – last year people started queueing

outside at 2am.

“As well as the big releases, one of our most requested is The Charlatans. But there are a couple of Dundee bands in there – The Associates and Average White Band have 12” releases.

“We’ll have Aidan Moffat from Arab Strap and R M Hubbert in doing a live acoustic show which is quite exciting – it’s a celebration of the culture of record shops.”

For fans of Morrissey, a limited clear red vinyl of unreleased B-side Lover-To-Be will also be stocked at the Ferry shop – as will the BBC sessions of rock band Elastica.

In all, about 400 releases are ready for RSD.

Other top artists releasing rare recordings include A-Ha, Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel, Thin Lizzy and The Rolling Stones.

However, there are also vinyls from newer acts such as Blossoms and Honeyblood.

Even Korean internet sensation Pinkfong is getting in on the action, with a 7” picture disc release of its multi-billion-view hit Baby Shark.

Further afield, Concorde Records, on Scott Street, in Perth, and Montrose’s Mo Fidelity are taking on official RSD releases.

And slightly up the road from Le Freak, second-hand shop This Way Up is getting into the spirit of RSD by shaving 10% off all vinyl in a fringe-style event. Co-owner Matt Stokey said: “We’re taking part to an extent – while we’re not getting in any of the exclusives we’re getting deliveries of loads of new stuff.

“RSD is also important for us because our first day of trading was on RSD 2017, when we held our first fair in Dundee West Church Hall, so it’s a personal anniversary as well. And it’s also my birthday, so we’ll be doing lots of celebrating.”

RSD was dreamt up in 2007 to celebrate “the culture of the independent record store” and has since been celebrated by music fans across the globe.