GALLERY: Dundee swimmers make a splash for charity during event at Olympia

by Kenny MacDonald
February 24, 2020, 1:40 pm
Swimmers taking part in the relay event.
More than 200 swimmers made a splash at the weekend in the Rotary Club of Dundee’s seventh swimarathon.

The event was staged at Olympia Swimming Pool on Sunday with 30 teams taking part in a bid to raise a five-figure sum for charity.

The rotary club has raised more than £100,000 for charities since the swimarathon was started.

The youngest swimmer taking part in the relay event was Donor Allan, 5.
The Dundee Stroke Club team were presented with certificates following their participation in the relay event. From left are: Rachel Kay, Ainslie Mellon, Rotary Club of Dundee President Mary Crighton, Travor Kay and Anita Kay,
Swimmers giving it their all during the relay.
The Rotary Dolphin's team of Frank McGlone, Ross Harper, Donald Hutcheson, Doug Milne and Jim Pickett.
Jim Pickett from the Rotary Dolphin's taking part in the relay .
© DC ThomsonRoss Harper and Donald Hutcheson from the Rotary Dolphin's taking part in the relay event.

Teams from local schools, charities, businesses and sports clubs compete in a relay format over three hours in the training pool.

The funds raised are divided between the charity or organisation of the teams’ choice and the Rotary Club of Dundee Trust to be distributed to local charities and other good causes.

Swimmers receive certificates and goody bags as well as team photographs for their efforts.

