GALLERY: Dundee swimmers make a splash for charity during event at Olympia

More than 200 swimmers made a splash at the weekend in the Rotary Club of Dundee’s seventh swimarathon.

The event was staged at Olympia Swimming Pool on Sunday with 30 teams taking part in a bid to raise a five-figure sum for charity.

The rotary club has raised more than £100,000 for charities since the swimarathon was started.

Teams from local schools, charities, businesses and sports clubs compete in a relay format over three hours in the training pool.

The funds raised are divided between the charity or organisation of the teams’ choice and the Rotary Club of Dundee Trust to be distributed to local charities and other good causes.

Swimmers receive certificates and goody bags as well as team photographs for their efforts.