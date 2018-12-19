Wednesday, December 19th 2018 Show Links
TO LET: Controversial Dundee Waterfront building Site 6 on the market

December 19, 2018, 6:06 am
The first office and retail space in the controversial Site 6 development in Dundee has gone on the rental market.

Property adviser Ryden is listing the “Grade A office opportunity” on its website. The development, opposite the V&A, has been attacked by critics, including rock star Chrissie Hynde, who described it as a “horrible carcase” when she was in the city for a concert this summer.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The building is large enough to accommodate several hundred new jobs, with rentals significantly lower than equivalent standard premises in Edinburgh.”

