‘To Absent Friends’ festival gets under way in Dundee

A poignant festival is under way in Dundee to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away.

The event, entitled To Absent Friends, is a Scotland-wide festival of storytelling and remembrance.

It was started in 2014 to give people an opportunity to celebrate the lives and memories of those who have died, through stories and acts of reminiscence.

It runs across Scotland until Thursday.

The launch of this year’s festival took place at the University of Dundee with a Life, Death and Lillies display.

The university’s front lawn was lit up by a garden of specially created artificial lilies.

And the grassy area in front of the Tower Building on Nethergate was another venue illuminated to mark the beginning of this year’s festival.

Each lily is created from a small coloured glowstick and a large plastic petal where people can write a message to a loved one.

The initiative take places across four Scottish towns and cities this year and the lilies will be replanted at another city centre location.

Organisers of the Dundee project are inviting the public to light a lily in memory of a loved one.