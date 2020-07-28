‘To a man, they have done their bit’ – James McPake hails Dundee players and calls for unity between fans and club

Dundee boss James McPake has called for “togetherness” between the club and supporters as he hailed the sacrifices made by players and staff at Dens Park.

The manager spoke after signing up for the new 1893 Foundation which was launched last week to give fans the chance to help the club through the coronavirus shutdown.

Finances have been strained at Dens Park since the pandemic brought an early end to the 2019/20 season, prompting Dark Blues fan Ross Day to set-up the monthly donation scheme with the help of the club and fellow supporter Scott Roberts.

Speaking for the first time since wage cuts were agreed by the club’s players, manager McPake said: “It was a difficult process in an extremely challenging time for the world. This isn’t just a football problem, it’s a pandemic right across the world.

“For our players to take a wage cut it has helped the club out and we are very appreciative to them for doing that. To a man, they have done their bit to help the football club going forward.

“I think we’ll see a greater togetherness in terms of the fans as well as they will appreciate it. Everybody here that entered the process took the cut so the fans will be behind us from day one knowing that. If they can get back in the ground, I think the place will be bouncing anyway as they have missed football but I think this adds to it as well.

“Of course we have still got to perform because what the fans want the most is to see a successful team. The sacrifices the players and staff members made has helped the football club.

“I think now there is a buy in to Dundee Football Club, as they have accepted it, you just get that feeling.”

The Dens gaffer revealed his players, despite still being on furlough, have been putting in the hard hours on their own over the shutdown.

He added: “They are just desperate to get back to being out on the pitch. We had a good end to the season, prematurely unfortunately but we’ll remember that.

“They are on furlough so have an optional programme, they put their times up and we can see they are working very hard.”

On joining the 1893 Foundation, the former Dens skipper said: “I think it’s a great idea and wanted to be a part of it.

“The response from the fans has been fantastic in these difficult times.

“Signing up to the foundation and buying season tickets will really help the club as a whole and our fans’ response so far has been excellent and I’m sure it will continue to be.”

The scheme has already topped the 300 mark with members able to sign up for monthly payments of £10, £20, £40 or £100 with all money going directly to the club.