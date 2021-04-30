TJ Hughes: Dundee department store fails to reopen after lockdown restrictions eased

One of Dundee’s biggest department stores has failed to reopen after lockdown restrictions eased this week.

TJ Hughes, which took over the former British Home Stores site in the Wellgate Shopping Centre in 2018, has remained in darkness since Monday.

The Liverpool-based discount store previously left the shopping centre in 2011 before making a return and signing a 15-year lease.

Staff were last spotted inside the premises in February of this year “packing up” items, according to one customer.

Repeated attempts have been made to contact the retailer – which has stores across the UK – regarding the Dundee outlet.

The Wellgate Shopping Centre has also remained coy on the ongoing situation after all other non-essential shops reopened this week.

A spokesman for the Wellgate Shopping Centre said they would be providing “no comment” in relation to TJ Hughes.