Title-holder Mitchell hunting valuable British GT points haul in Oulton double-header

Reigning British GT champ Sandy Mitchell says a big points haul from the season’s penultimate double header is a must.

Cheshire’s Oulton Park and the 17 turns of the undulating 2.6-mile circuit await the 21-year-old Forfar Lamborghini racer this weekend.

Mitchell and teammate Adam Balon remain firmly in the championship mix in their Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

The young Angus factory driver said: “We’ve two one-hour races this weekend at Oulton, before the final two-hour race at Donington next month.

“And we’re only 19.5 points off the championship lead.

“There’s a load of points up for grabs over the next three races.

“This weekend we just need to make sure we finish ahead of our main rivals for the title and close the gap.

“Do that and we give ourselves a strong chance of winning the title at Donington.”

The British Racing Drivers’ Club SuperStars programme ace added: “Of course we know that won’t be easy, because this year especially the standard of competition in the championship is fiercely tough.

“But Adam and I are certainly up for the challenge,” said the Black Bull Whisky and Lamborghini Edinburgh-backed driver.

Podium

The duo finished on the podium at Snetterton last time out and Mitchell is a fan of the parkland Cheshire track.

“We all know how fast Oulton is,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic circuit to race on and we know it suits the Lamborghini well.

“I’m confident we’ll be mixing it at the front of the field in both races.”

The Barwell Motorsport sister car of Dennis Lind and Leo Machitski leads the title table heading to Oulton.

While Mitchell and Balon will do all they can to haul in their teammates, the season-long performances of the two Huracans have put Barwell into the box seat of a teams’ championship which could be sealed with a round to spare.

And while a Covid-enforced absence from the championship’s Spa-Francorchamps round in July dented Fifer Jonny Adam’s hopes of becoming a five-time British GT champion, the 37-year-old and teammate Andrew Howard will also be aiming to reap a big weekend score in the Beechdean Aston Martin Vantage GT3.