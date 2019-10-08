Trial set for man accused of stealing deodorant from Dundee chemist

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of stealing deodorant.

Shane McVicar is alleged to have committed the theft at Semichem on High Street, Lochee, on June 15.

The 31-year-old, of Hazelwood Close, denies making off with a quantity of deodorant during the alleged incident.

Solicitors acting on behalf of McVicar submitted a letter pleading not guilty to the charge.

A trial was fixed for January 29, with an intermediate diet on January 14.