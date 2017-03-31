Tinder Online means you could soon be using the dating app on your computer

Tinder has announced it is trialling a desktop version of its dating app as it looks to expand the number of devices the app can be used on.

Currently you need the iOS or Android app to access the service via a smartphone, but Tinder is developing Tinder Online, a website version of the service which would enable users to swipe left and right on any device with a web browser.

The dating app, which launched in 2012, said it wanted to reach more users who had less access to mobile data or were limited by storage space on their smartphone.

“Let’s face it: not all places on earth have 4G,” Tinder wrote in a blog post on the new version of the service.

“Some people can’t get bundled services, while others don’t have enough memory to support Tinder on their mobile phones.

“For all those who’ve ever been stuck in a lecture hall or had to endure an eight-hour workday without access to Tinder, this is for you.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It’s easy. To start, visit Tinder.com from any browser and you’ll instantly recognize the same familiar flow.

“If you’re new to Tinder, login through Facebook, choose your best photos, write your perfect bio and start swiping.

“Once you see that signature ‘It’s a Match!’, it’s time to start messaging.

“And that last step is more seamless than ever before if you’re on your desktop: it’s an experience specially designed for messaging, displaying your match’s profile as you chat.”

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

But before you do head over to the website it’s worth noting that right now, the service isn’t yet available in the UK.

For now, eager swipers in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, and Sweden are the only ones able to use the web version of the app, but there have been reports Tinder plans to roll the service out further in the future.