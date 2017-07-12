Wacky children’s TV legend Timmy Mallett has taken an “utterly brilliant” cycle journey through Tayside.

The presenter-turned-artist enjoyed a trip down the coast after visiting his elder brother Martin in Aberdeen.

Timmy is a regular visitor to the area and has previously used Tayside as an inspiration for his art, which has been exhibited at Eduardo Alessandro Studios in Broughty Ferry.

The 61-year-old — who was joined by TV presenter Lorraine Kelly’s husband Steve — shared highlights from his journey on social media.

One of his first stops was to “magical” Montrose harbour followed by a refreshment at the Caledonian pub before making his way down the coast to Arbroath where he enjoyed smokies.

He then made his way to Broughty Ferry where he stopped by the Eduardo Alessandro Studios to see his painting of Arbroath cliffs.

The TV legend also had time to check out Broughty Ferry Gala Week.