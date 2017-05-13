The timing of this year’s Lammas Market in St Andrews has led to confusion and anger among Fifers.

This year’s event, believed to be Scotland’s oldest surviving medieval street fair, will take place from Thursday August 10 to Tuesday August 15.

However, many local people maintain it should coincide with the second Tuesday of August, which this year falls on the 8th.

It is understood this year’s event is later because the date was calculated from the first Monday of the month.

Fife Council could not offer an explanation for why the event had been put back a week but an officer reportedly responded to a member of the public by saying: “The first Monday in August is the 7th this year, hence the market running the 10th to 15th.”

One Facebook user said she had been told by the council the change was “because of the calendar”.

The move has angered some, with the market a high point of the year for the town.

Allan Aird, from East Neuk Model Railway Club, said: “We book the town hall for the model railway exhibition and we are now the weekend before the market.

“Even the town hall had the market a week earlier. This is typical Fife Council not knowing.

“I bet the showmen will tell them the same.”

One resident who had lived in the town for 60 years said she was sure the market should fall on the second Tuesday of the month.

Another Facebook user said: “Traditional dates are just that and the second Tuesday in August it has been since I was a child. I grew up knowing how to work out the date.

“People book holidays to or away from the town around that date. Other organisations book reunions etc for that weekend.”