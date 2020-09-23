Timeline: How coronavirus has affected Scotland and the rest of the world since March

With further lockdown measures being announced in Scotland and across the UK yesterday, many feel like we have taken a step backwards.

Rising numbers of coronavirus cases have meant restrictions on pub and eatery opening times and meeting people in other households have been put in place.

Here the Tele takes a look at the last six months and how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected Scotland and indeed the rest of the world:

Speaking yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I know that all of this has been incredibly tough, and six months on it only gets tougher. But never forget that humanity has come through even bigger challenges than this one. I know it doesn’t seem like it now, this virus will pass.

“Though we are all struggling with this, let’s pull together, let’s keep going, try to keep smiling, keep hoping and keep looking out for each other.”

Nicola Sturgeon said she would probably never find the words to thank people for the sacrifices they have made so far.

“If we stick with it – and, above all, if we stick together – we will get through it.”

Further information on coronavirus and the new guidelines can be viewed on the Scottish Government website.