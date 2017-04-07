As seven man await their sentences following a string of cash machine raids across the country, we take a look at their final days on the run:

January 5 2016: ATM dragged out of wall in early hours of the morning at the Co-op store on Argyll Road, Perth. Prosecutors believe around £27,000 was stolen.

4am, February 12 2016: A cash machine is taken in a drag-out raid on the Co-op shop at Barry Road in Carnoustie, with around £16,000 believed to be inside. The store is cordoned off by police and a major investigation is launched. Officers begin a manhunt across the region. Police units are seen lining major routes in the area including the Kingsway through Dundee.

8.22am, February 12 2016: Police Scotland issues an appeal for witnesses over the ATM theft. DCI Andy Patrick says: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are being supported by specialist officers. The public will see a visible police presence in the area for some time as we continue with our investigation into the incident.”

9.21am, February 12 2016: Police attend at the car park of McDonald’s in Dundee Road, Arbroath, after receiving information that the raid suspects are in the area. Officers attempt to stop a white Mercedes car which the culprits are believed to be occupying. The driver reverses into a police vehicle in an attempt to get away but police shoot its tyres, rupturing them. Several men are detained and officers find items on them including cash, balaclavas and other implements they believe are linked to thefts. The men are arrested.

11.30am, February 12 2016: Police crime scene investigation officers attend at the Carnoustie Co-op where photographs and other evidence are seized.

3.32pm, February 12 2016: Police Scotland issues a statement confirming five men have been detained in relation to the cash machine theft at Carnoustie, adding that their arrests are part of an ongoing police operation involving officers from across the country.

9.30am, February 13 2016: Scenes of crime officers attend Panbride House, a large manor house near Carnoustie, formerly owned by Dundee running hero Liz McColgan. Among the tennis courts and swimming pool, officers find a garage. Inside they discover a VW Golf car and, within that, an ATM — thought to be from the Co-op in Carnoustie — is found. Outside the garage, a Land Rover Defender is found. Prosecutors claim they found food and drink cans discarded inside, along with an ear plug. They also say the vehicle had damage matching fragments of plastic found at the scene of the ATM raid.

Meanwhile, accounts from the scene say that the Land Rover was found with a heavy towing strap inside, along with a number of other items. Police discover the ATM in the back of the VW Golf has damage on its screen and keypad. The machine was found on heavy duty plastic, similar to plastic used on a sign outside. A further search finds tools including a saw and spanner. A code used to open the machine matches that of the Carnoustie ATM.

8.31am, February 15 2016: Officers confirm that five men from the Liverpool and Birmingham areas have been charged over the ATM thefts. The men make a private appearance at Forfar Sheriff Court.

June 2016: Police make further arrests in connection with ATM thefts in the UK.

December 2016: Eight men go on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of carrying out 13 ATM raids across the UK.