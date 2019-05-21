Time up for decades-old tradition of Fife kids enjoying half-day at end of term

A decades-old tradition of Fife school children enjoying a half day at the end of term is to be ended, it has emerged.

Pupils across the region have traditionally left school at lunchtime before the festive and summer breaks, but the practice will end for the 2019-20 school session.

The move, which should save money in terms of transporting children home early, should not affect staff who are contracted to work all day.

The decision might also stymie some of the more raucous “muck-up” day celebrations held by senior pupils on the final day of term.

Shelagh McLean, head of Fife’s education and children’s service, said: “Last Christmas a change to school transport legislation resulted in costly and complex arrangements having to be made to transport pupils, across Fife, home at lunchtime.

“Therefore we’ve taken the decision that, as of school session 2019-20, on the last day of each term the pupil day will end at each school’s normal time and we would encourage all pupils to attend.”

It is understood all staff have been notified, and David Farmer, from the Fife EIS union, said it will probably make little difference to members.

“There’s no overall change to the number of days – so we haven’t gained or lost any through this,” he said.

“Some people have talked about staff Christmas lunches being held in the afternoon but I think for a lot of staff social things don’t really happen to the same extent any more.”