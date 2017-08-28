More time needed before Dundee police officer’s assault trial

The trial of a Dundee police officer accused of brawling with fellow officers outside a casino has been delayed until October.

Craig Tosh, 43, a long-time community officer in Ardler, is alleged to have assaulted two officers and challenged others to fight, actively resisted arrest and tried to break free from officers.

Sources said Tosh has been suspended by Police Scotland while inquiries into the December 18 incident continue.

Tosh denies that on December 18 2016, within the G Casino, West Marketgait and Bash Street, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, repeatedly shouted and swore, acted in an aggressive manner, threatened violence to and repeatedly challenged to fight Greig Hamilton and Steven Zielinski and acted aggressively towards and challenged police officers to fight.

He also denies he assaulted PC James Buchanan, resisted arrest by four officers trying to handcuff him, struggled violently, repeatedly shouted and swore, threatened them with violence and attempted to fight them, attempted to break free and refused to enter a police vehicle; that he assaulted PC Kieran Bradley, PC James Buchanan, lunged at him with clenched fists, attempted to headbutt him and threaten him with violence.

He further denies, on the same date in a vehicle between Dundee and Stirling, that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, repeatedly kicked and punched the walls of the vehicle, repeatedly failed to desist and shouted and swore and made direct threats of violence.

Tosh pleaded not guilty when he appeared at an intermediate diet but Sheriff Lorna Drummond was told more time was needed for preparation and trial was set for October 6.