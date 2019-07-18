Time-lapse footage shows giant sensory ‘luminarium’ dome taking shape

Timelapse footage has shown a huge inflatable dome being set up in Dundee’s City Square.

The luminarium, a sensory maze, has been set up outside Caird Hall as part of the Dundee Summer Streets Festival.

Assembling of the 182ft x 105ft structure began on Thursday morning at about 9am and lasted for more than an hour.

Designed by Architects of Air and inspired by Indian architecture, the public are invited to explore the inflatable tunnels, offering a calming and immersive experience through the use of light, colour and sound.

The Dundee luminarium will be open from Saturday, July 20 to Sunday, July 21.