Lee Wilkie: ‘It’s time for Dundee players to step up and do it for Dens manager McPake’

There has been a lot of clamour from fans to see Dundee get rid of manager James McPake but it’s too soon for that if you ask me.

The recent run of defeats has been undoubtedly bad and extremely concerning for the Dark Blues.

However, you’ve got to back him to turn things around.

He’s a young manager, still learning his trade and if he was the man in the summer to get the club back up he surely still is now.

There remains a lot to play for this campaign and I’d caution the club’s owners to keep their powder dry right now.

The good thing is James has the right people with a lot of experience around him to help out.

Gordon Strachan is, obviously, a well-seasoned manager at the highest level and will surely be doing everything he can to help the Dens gaffer.

Also Jimmy Nicholl as his assistant will be invaluable and first-team coach Dave Mackay, a man I played with at Dens, will be doing all he can to help turn things around.

Saying all that, Dundee really need to win at Arbroath this coming weekend, for the manager’s sake.

Losing four on the bounce and dropping below the Red Lichties and out of the play-off spots would be a disaster for the Dark Blues.

They have already lost touch with Dundee United at the top of the table and have fallen five points behind Inverness in second spot.

Ayr could move six points ahead if they win tonight against Dunfermline. They have a game in hand, too.

Lose at Gayfield and I will worry for the manager’s future. It’s not a venue I’d choose for such a key match either.

I know this is bigging Arbroath up a bit but, outwith heading to Tannadice, I’d say that’s the toughest away trip for Dundee.

It’s the last place I’d want to need a result.

It’s not going to be pretty up there – the weather might be wild and it can easily be a horribly awkward game for any side.

Whatever the conditions, Dundee know they just have to be better.

James picks the team and the formation but it’s up to the players to perform and they are not doing that.

Having only two shots on target at home to Queen of the South is nowhere near good enough.

Confidence is obviously low and the players are under pressure but they have to deal with that.

The defending for the two goals conceded was poor as well – the second was just a nightmare from Jordon Forster. He’ll have wanted the ground to open up under him.

He and his team-mates, though, have to lift themselves and find some form.