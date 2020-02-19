GEORGE CRAN: Time for Berra & Co to ensure it’s not ‘deja vu all over again’ for Dundee

There’s been more than one false dawn for Dundee already this season – Saturday in Dumfries can tell us whether it’s deja vu all over again.

Rather than Yogi Berra, who the above phrase is attributed to, it’ll be Christophe Berra stepping up to the plate for the Dark Blues.

Plenty has been made about the Scotland international’s contribution to the last couple of matches.

There’s no doubt his assured presence at the back has contributed to a pair of defensively-sound performances.

Those display meant the forward players only have to find a way through the opposition once or twice, easing the pressure on them.

And Berra & Co couldn’t ask for a better away trip than Queen of the South to show us that it might not be another mini-spell of form followed by yet another poor run.

That’s the big task for manager James McPake, get some positive momentum going for a prolonged period.

The Dark Blues haven’t always enjoyed matches down at Palmerston but this weekend they’ll be facing a side rock bottom of the Championship form table and facing a tough relegation battle.

January has hit my side hard.

We lost Robby McCrorie, arguably the best goalie in the league, as Rangers moved him to Livingston on loan.

We lost our best centre-back in Darren Brownlie to Partick Thistle and one of our chief creators in Faissal El Bakhtaoui, someone Dundee fans know well.

Form has plummeted with injuries adding to the problems – the last four matches seeing just one point picked up with 10 goals conceded.

After a positive couple of results, the confidence among the Dark Blues will be good – grab the first goal on the plastic on Saturday and that will rocket, while at the same time hitting the fragile Doonhamers hard.

First goal in the Championship is always key because of how much confidence plays a factor. To be fair, Dundee have tested that idea to the fullest on more than one occasion by conceding seconds after scoring.

I might be being a bit melodramatic in my pessimism around my team but I have real fear we won’t survive this time around.

If Berra & Co can come forward and hit a home run to only increase those fears, then Dundee might just be on the verge of consigning any negative deja vu to the rubbish bin.

It’s time to put together more than just two or three good results because second spot will be taken by the most consistent team between now and May.