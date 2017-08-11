A time capsule has been filled with Baxter Park memorabilia — and a dictionary to help future generations understand our times.

A number of items have been put in the capsule — including photos, coins and pencils — and it has been stored in the roof space of the Dundee park’s pavilion.

The objects were collected from the park’s 150th anniversary celebrations held in 2013 and 2014.

Irene Shearer, chairwoman of the Friends of Baxter Park, said there had been a few delays in getting all the memorabilia together, but she was hopeful the capsule would provide a fascinating insight into times past.