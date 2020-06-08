Perthshire care home staff bury time capsule for future generations to learn from and discover

A time capsule has been buried in the grounds of a Perthshire care home for future generations to discover and learn from.

Balhousie Luncarty care home invited local people to add to the Luncarty community time capsule with their experiences of life – good and bad – during the coronavirus crisis.

The hope is that, when opened in years to come, future generations can learn about how the community prevailed through a global pandemic.

The home received many responses from the community and from all ages including written experiences, drawings and even a small face mask used by a child.

All of the items were placed in the capsule which was buried in the grounds of the home by residents and staff on Friday.

A plaque will mark the spot where the capsule has been buried so that people in the future know where to find it when the time comes to reopen it.

Cheryl Banks, operations support manager at Balhousie Care Group, came up with the idea of capturing people’s experiences at such a unique and challenging time in their lives.