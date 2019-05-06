Tim Keyes has always had Dundee at heart despite mistakes being made

In this wretched season for Dundee, at last some good news, despite being pretty much being back where he started when he arrived almost six years ago, only several million dollars out of pocket, American owner Tim Keyes remains committed to his Dens Park project.

With relegation to the Championship looking inevitable and possibly even being confirmed today, that’s about as good as Dark Blues fans could hope for right now.

And while the drop will be extremely painful, given past crises on their side of Tannadice Street, the punters should be grateful a man who’s brought the kind of financial stability to the club it had previously been lacking for years, is sticking around.

For some it might seem a little strange to read that opinion coming from this page.

Others won’t see it that way, particularly the fan who took the time to write to me this week accusing me of “bellycrawling” to Keyes.

In the past, though, I have been critical of current regime on more than a few occasions.

And only last week on this page I questioned if relegation could lead to Keyes deciding to cut his losses and offload Dundee.

At the time, incidentally, I should have made it clear that was not based on anything concrete I’d heard but the feeling that, were I in his shoes, I almost certainly would be thinking of calling it a day.

Regarding past criticisms, I stick by them. At times since 2015, when Keyes assumed overall control of the club, money has been wasted and mistakes been made.

What I would never suggest is the owner has ever not acted with the best interests of the club at heart.

And when he’s had to, such as in providing boss Jim McIntyre with funds to try to turn things round this term, Keyes has always come up with money to help out.

What’s to be hoped now is he has learned from his past errors but, even if he has not, we can rest assured he only wants the best for Dundee.

As he moves to repair the damage of this season and the costly drop to the second tier, one situation the owner will have to address is that of the manager.

That things have not gone as Jim McIntyre would have liked is obvious and if that was to result in a second change in the position inside a year, no one could pretend to be surprised. Perhaps, though, giving him another chance would be better.