Tim Hortons relaunches bid to open up coffee branch in Dundee

A popular Canadian coffee firm has revived a bid to open a branch in Dundee – with the blessing of one of the city’s leading Canucks.

Tim Hortons, which made the leap from Canada to the UK in 2017, first announced plans to bring the iconic brand to Tayside in June, but the application was rejected by the city council last month due to fears it would pull footfall away from the city centre.

However, the coffee company has now launched a fresh bid to open a branch in the New Craigie Retail Park, with plans to open up in 2022.

While still waiting for approval from the city council, Tim Hortons have claimed that they “have their heart set” on Dundee as their next location.

The firm has also claimed that the store would bring 50 new jobs to the area, and would be able to serve over 80 guests at once.

The plans have already gained the support of Canadian ex-pat Alex St. John, President of Dundee University’s Canadian Society.

The academic said: “I believe Tim Hortons, while it may have lost some popularity as Starbucks and McDonald’s have taken some of their market share, is still the most popular coffee shop/bakery in Canada.

“You often see drive-thru lines wrapping entirely around their buildings during morning and lunch rushes.

“I do believe that Tim Hortons would fit in well in Dundee.

“Having been to several of the chains and local coffee shops around Dundee, I think that Tim Hortons’ offering would be familiar to and welcomed by Dundonians.”

© Supplied by Alex St John

The Ottowan is also looking forward to having a taste of home in the city.

He added: “I will definitely be one of the first through their doors when/if they open up a shop in Dundee.

“My favourites include their apple fritters, timbits (donut holes), and iced cappuccino.”

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK said Dundee is a city where the firm “know there is a strong desire for the Tim Hortons brand.”

“Therefore, we have now formally re-submitted our planning application for our restaurant and drive-thru at New Craigie Retail Park,” he said.

“This is a really great opportunity for the area, we are excited to have the chance to bring the Tim Hortons experience to the community and with it, over 50 exciting job opportunities.”