Tim Hortons: Councillors set to vote on fresh plans for Dundee drive-thru

A Canadian coffee firm looks set to arrive in Dundee after a long-winded planning battle.

Tim Hortons has applied for planning permission to build a drive-thru café at the New Craigie Retail Park and has been tipped for approval.

A recommendation has been made to Dundee City Council’s planning committee to approve the application, despite rejecting similar proposals last year.

Previous plans by the firm for the same site were knocked back by councillors amid concerns it would draw footfall away from the city centre, despite being recommended for approval by officers at the time.

What has changed?

Unlike last year’s plans, councillors have been told they can only determine some issues such as infrastructure and not whether a development of this kind is appropriate generally.

Officers said this is because a similar proposal from 2017 has already been given planning permission in principle.

The report going before the planning committee on Monday states: “This application is solely for approval of the matters specified in condition.

“All that can be considered in determining this application is the design and layout of the building and associated works.”

The report for the previous application did not contain a similar stipulation.

The reports adds the recent application is different, however Kevin Hydes, UK chief commercial officer for Tim Hortons, said the plans were largely the same with the exception of some extra bike provision to appease Dundee Cycle Forum, the most vocal objectors.

Russell Pepper, of the Dundee Cycle Forum, said: “This is basically a reapplication which was rejected for being contrary to the Town Centre First principle.

“This rejection sent a strong message — despite planning permission in principle on the site, the committee refused the application in acknowledgement of the climate emergency and the greater need for sustainable developments.

“To allow the building of yet more out of town, car-centric developments will exacerbate this problem while ripping the heart out of the city centre and local high streets.”

‘Sites that best serve the local community’

Tim Hortons filed an appeal against the original rejection with the Scottish Government, but the case is on hold during lockdown.

The restaurant is expected to bring between 35 and 40 jobs to Dundee.

Mr Hydes said they hope to have the café built and open within 12 months.

He said: “Over the last few years, there has been a recognisable shift in demand to support customers throughout all parts of the day and we believe this location will offer an environment to meet those needs.

“We invest in both city centres and drive-thru locations and will always choose sites that best serve the local community, and in this case the retail park is the most appropriate fit.”

He also said in time the firm would hope to open further outlets in and around Dundee in the future.

Permission was recently granted for a Tim Hortons in Perth.