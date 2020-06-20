Tim Hortons announces plans to bring coffee cafe to Dundee

Dundee could be set to get Tayside’s first Tim Hortons cafe – and a former Canadian man can’t wait to queue up.

The popular Canadian coffee and doughnut chain has lodged an application to set up a new café and drive-thru at the New Craigie Retail Park on the Kingsway East.

Should the application be approved by Dundee City Council the cafe would sell coffee, hot drinks, baked goods, sandwiches and wraps.

Punters will be able to get their fill either inside the 80-seater café or in their cars from a drive-thru window.

Jordan Fairlie, a Tayside resident who used to live in Whistler, Canada, says he cannot wait for Tim Hortons to open up in Dundee.

He said: “I am so excited about a piece of Canada coming to Tayside.

“I will probably go the first day it opens.

“There is a kind of cult following in Canada for Tim Hortons, I used to go all the time when I lived there.

“The doughnuts are amazing, but the Timbits, which are little balls of doughnut, are the best bit.”

Tim Hortons first opened up in Ontario back in 1964, and has proved a popular staple with Canadians ever since.

There are now over 2,000 Tim Hortons cafes, and since 2017 it has been bringing a taste of the Great White North to Brits in the UK.

In a planning application submitted to the local authority, Ryden, on behalf of Tim Hortons UK has said it anticipates the café to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It is also understood the café, which Tim Hortons UK has been in talks with Dundee City Council with for a year, will create between five and 10 full time jobs.

This development is part of the wider New-Craigie Retail Park, which includes a Lidl supermarket and a number of retail units.

Tim Hortons would be built on a section of land that has lain derelict for the past 15 years.

The development as a whole will bring in £6.9 million of capital investment to Dundee, 115 jobs in the short term, and 172 in the long term.

Should planning permission be granted, this will be Tim Hortons’ 14th Scottish outlet, with other branches including Dunfermline, Paisley, Ayr, Cumbernauld, Stenhousemuir, Linwood and six in Glasgow.