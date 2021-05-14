TikTok hack: Make lip-smacking garlic mayonnaise in only a minute

In part of a new series, Brian Stormont followed a foodie’s recipe on TikTok and made garlic mayonnaise in 60 seconds.

The social media app TikTok is full of people doing lots of funny, interesting and, at times, incredible things.

But hidden among the comedy sketches and dance routines are some talented foodies showing off some really cool hacks for making tasty dishes and condiments.

Recently, I came across TikToker, Daniel Lambert, who made garlic mayonnaise, using only a few everyday ingredients in around a minute and decided to give it go.

I had never made my own mayonnaise, so this was something I really wanted to try, and I love garlic mayo with chicken tikka or as a dip for crisps or crudites, so this was right up my street.

You can watch the video to see how I got on making mine and I can confirm if you forget about me narrating what the ingredients are in the mayo, the entire process does only take around a minute.

All you need to get to make 400g of garlic mayo, which will keep for a week in the fridge, are a few ingredients that you will most likely already have in your fridge or store cupboard – and if not, it is definitely worth getting a hold of what you are missing as I won’t be buying mayonnaise again.

I can guarantee that placing all the ingredients in a jar and giving them a whizz will result in a creamy garlic delight in 60 seconds flat.

Garlic mayonnaise in a minute

(Makes 400g)

Ingredients

1 egg

35ml water

10ml vinegar (I used white wine)

400ml oil (I used sunflower)

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

2 garlic cloves

Method

Put all the ingredients in a jar (if you have one large enough) otherwise use a measuring jug or a decent sized bowl. Whizz all of the ingredients together with a food processor until smooth. Enjoy!

More TikTok hacks…