TikTok hack: Level up your breakfast game by whipping up banana pancake bites

Breakfast dishes should never be dull, so Karla Sinclair has whipped up a tasty recipe from TikTok to ensure you start your day off right.

Whether you have a day full of activities planned or are spending the morning, afternoon and evening relaxing in loungewear, it’s important to get your energy levels up.

And what better way to do that than to prepare a delicious-looking (and tasting) breakfast?

When I think of an indulgent breakfast dish, one of the first items that springs to mind is pancakes. But in true TikTok style, an app user – @liviem13 – has taken the traditional pancake recipe one step further.

Made using some ingredients that you’re sure to have in your kitchen cupboards, banana pancake bites have taken the TikTok world by storm in recent months, with people from across the globe trying their hand at the genius – and super simple – hack.

All you need to do is coat banana slices in a velvety pancake mix and fry them. Then, you’re free to experiment with different toppings such as honey, sugar, peanut butter, lemon juice or jam (or my chosen ingredients, blueberries and maple syrup).

In the end, you’re left with a soft, gooey treat that will not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also leave you feeling full and energised.

Banana Pancake Bites

Ingredients

70g plain flour

1/2 tbsp salt

1/2 tbsp baking powder

1 tbsp caster sugar

60ml milk

1 tbsp melted butter (1 knob of butter)

1 medium egg, beaten

2 small bananas/1 large banana, cut into 0.5cm slices

Toppings of your choice

Method

Sift the dry ingredients (flour, salt, baking powder and caster sugar) together in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, butter and egg. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and beat until you have a smooth batter. Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add a knob of butter. Wait until the butter melts. Poke a fork into the side of a banana slice, dip it into the pancake batter and into the pan, removing the fork. Repeat this process until all your slices are coated and in the pan. Wait until the top of each pancake begins to bubble, then turn it over and cook until both sides are golden. Serve with your topping of choice – I chose maple syrup and a handful of fresh blueberries.

