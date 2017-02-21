‘Tigger just knew Laura had gone’

A TAYSIDE woman lost her third battle with cancer — and her dog left “to join her” exactly 24 hours later.

Laura Cree, 70, died on Friday at Ninewells Hospital after a fight with breast cancer for the third time in 22 years.

Husband Bob, from Kingoodie, said he was out walking her nine-year-old toy poodle Tigger when Laura died — and the dog came to a halt and began to cry.

Bob said: “He just knew.

“We were out walking through the garden and he stopped and started howling.

“I knew then that something was wrong and we went straight to the hospital but I just missed her.”

Exactly 24 hours later, Tigger was put down.

Tests by his vet showed he had been developing diabetes and had suffered kidney and liver failure.

Laura’s daughter Tanya Murray, 48, took the decision to put Tigger down.

She said: “Dogs can sense things, they can feel when something is wrong.

“I had to think what my mum would have done and she wouldn’t have let him suffer.”

Laura and Tanya spoke out five years ago when the pair were diagnosed with breast cancer at the same time.

Tanya is still in remission while her mum, who worked as a receptionist at Ninewells Hospital until her first diagnosis 22 years ago, underwent a double mastectomy in a bid to tackle the disease.

Tanya said: “It all happened really quickly. The doctors had given her two weeks and it would have been two weeks today but she didn’t make it. We weren’t prepared for it. Even if you know it’s coming you’re never prepared for it.

“I closed her eyes and there was not a wrinkle, not a crease on her face.

“She just looked like she was sleeping.

“Tigger was my dad’s dog as well but he was so close to mum. He went everywhere with her.

“The hospital staff were able to let Tigger in to see her and he was so happy.” As Laura has chosen to donate her body to the University of Dundee’s Department of Anatomy — a decision she made in 1986 — there will not be a traditional funeral.

However, a service is planned for Monday at 10.30am at the Broughty Ferry Presbyterian Church, with a reception at the Woodlands Hotel in Barnhill after at 11.15am. A collection for the oncology ward at Ninewells will be available at the reception. Tanya believes if her mum’s cancer had been caught sooner, she’d still be alive, and urged people to get checked.

She said: “It doesn’t matter if it’s a cyst or a piece of fatty tissue — get checked.

“It could save your life.”