Tickets to Dundee’s Hogmanay party almost a sell-out

Tickets have been selling fast for Dundee’s Hogmanay bash.

And party goers have been urged to move quickly to snap up the remaining briefs after the daytime session sold out.

Organiser, Jill Gibson of GMC promotions, said: “Ticket sales are really good and we had a little rush last week and sold another couple of hundred.

“But it has slowed a bit this week with people out doing Christmas shopping.

“The daytime event has already sold out and that is geared mostly for younger children starting in the City Square at 10am with Funbox kicking off the day.

“This is the first time I have run this and I am working with my dad, John, who was an events promoter in the 1980s.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“It’s going to be a great night and we have been working closely with Dundee City Council and we reckon we will be helping out local businesses on the night with the number of people about.

“We were told that they normally close early because the buses stop at 10pm and the city centre normally looks like a ghost town.

“People usually have other things to do, but this year it will be different and there will be lots of people around.

“We have a bar and two food vendors as well for this.”

Dundee’s first Hogmanay street party since 1999 will feature The View frontman Kyle Falconer and singer Eddi Reader.