Tickets for The View’s homecoming gig in Dundee this December are selling fast – but have not yet sold out.

The city rockers, whose lead singer is Kyle Falconer, are to play in Caird Hall on Friday, December 1.

The gig will be part of the band’s Hats Off to the Buskers tour.

The tour is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the release of their chart-topping debut album.

Tickets for the concert went on sale today at 9am via the Dundee city box office at City Square, or at www.dundeebox.co.uk.

The group tweeted an hour ago: “Amazing response to the Caird Hall show In December!!.

“Did everyone manage to get sorted?

“Word on the street it’s SOLD OUT.”

Amazing response to the Caird Hall show In December!!. Did everyone manage to get sorted? Word on the street it's SOLD OUT — The View (@viewofficial) July 21, 2017

Caird Hall said that only a limited number of tickets are still available.

The gig marks the second show in the city this year by Falconer, who will also appear at Carnival Fifty Six in August.

Hats Off To The Buskers was the group’s first of five albums and featured anthems like Wasted Little DJs, Superstar Tradesman and Skag Trendy, the video for which was filmed near the homes of the band members in Dryburgh.

The album went platinum after selling around 319,000 copies in 2007.